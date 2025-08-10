Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTT

Finning International Stock Down 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

FTT opened at C$57.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.59 and a one year high of C$62.78.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$30,852.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $926,016. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.