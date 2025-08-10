Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.44.

Several research analysts have commented on FTT shares. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE:FTT opened at C$57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$167,655.18. Insiders sold a total of 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $926,016 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

