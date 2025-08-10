Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Prologis by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.