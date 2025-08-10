Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Prologis by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

