Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $706,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.6% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after acquiring an additional 806,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.88.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

View Our Latest Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.