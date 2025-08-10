Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.9%

PagerDuty stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

