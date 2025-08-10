Federated Hermes Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE MEG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $904.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

