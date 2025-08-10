Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

