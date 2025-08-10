Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $613,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,479,224.76. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $137,135.60. Following the sale, the director owned 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 35.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

