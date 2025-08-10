Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $61.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

EXAS opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $157,805,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

