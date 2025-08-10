Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 127.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $329.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

