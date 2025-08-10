Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Equifax worth $202,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

View Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $239.90 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.