Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 35,536 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

