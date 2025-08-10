Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 1,897 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $617.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.98 and a 200 day moving average of $460.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.