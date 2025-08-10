Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,088 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sysco by 9,792.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 970,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1,940.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after acquiring an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.