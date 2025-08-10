Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.58 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 149,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UBS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

