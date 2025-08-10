Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 764,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,689,000 after buying an additional 715,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,543,000 after buying an additional 672,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 619,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 42.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

