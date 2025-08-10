Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Down 4.5%

ESLT opened at $449.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.64. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $186.90 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.