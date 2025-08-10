Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $125.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.