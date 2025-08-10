DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 1,654,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,579,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,661,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,753,000 after buying an additional 948,529 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

