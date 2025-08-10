DoorDash’s (DASH) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.18.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.4%

DASH opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

