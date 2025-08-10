Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA comprises approximately 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $63,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BZH opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

