Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Digi International has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.