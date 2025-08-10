Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,566 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $121,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,255.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,202.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,190.83. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,288.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

