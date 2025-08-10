Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of DuPont de Nemours worth $129,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

