DarioHealth (DRIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 159.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $0.54 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRIO. Wall Street Zen cut DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

