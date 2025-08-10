Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $202.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Melius began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

