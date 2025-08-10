D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $156.35 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

