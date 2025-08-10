Cynosure Group LLC Has $362,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,870,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AWK opened at $145.29 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

