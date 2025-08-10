Cynosure Group LLC Buys 902 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 101.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $177.25 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.