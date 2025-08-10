Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Crocs by 43.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $75.24 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

