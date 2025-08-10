Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 18,311.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after buying an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

