Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $288.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.