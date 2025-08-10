Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Coty has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

