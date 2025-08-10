Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coty Stock Performance
NYSE COTY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Coty has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
