Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $96,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

