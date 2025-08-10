Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.