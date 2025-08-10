Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

