Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

JPIE opened at $46.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

