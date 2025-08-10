Cooper Financial Group Purchases 3,128 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8%

PayPal stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

