Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HELO opened at $63.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

