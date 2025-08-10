Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

