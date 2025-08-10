Contrasting Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rockwell Automation 1 6 11 1 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 540.20%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $339.4737, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Rockwell Automation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 0.18 -$40.62 million ($5.29) -0.04 Rockwell Automation $8.26 billion 4.54 $952.50 million $7.94 42.02

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -71.94% -1,257.09% -52.85% Rockwell Automation 12.03% 30.14% 9.83%

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Dragonfly Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

