Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.35 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $27,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $252.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

