Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 267,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.