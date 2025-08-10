Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 74,682 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in State Street by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $80,294,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $42,504,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

