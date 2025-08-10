Condor Capital Management Sells 153 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $329.61 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

