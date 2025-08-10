Comparing Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) & Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Church & Dwight and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 6 7 0 2.18 Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Church & Dwight currently has a consensus price target of $103.9375, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Church & Dwight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Church & Dwight and Inspire Veterinary Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $6.11 billion 3.62 $585.30 million $2.12 42.87 Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.24 -$14.26 million ($28.29) -0.03

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Church & Dwight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 8.66% 19.27% 9.55% Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22%

Risk and Volatility

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment is involved in the personal care, household and over-the-counter products in international subsidiary markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. The SPD segment consists of sales to businesses and participates in three product areas namely, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals, and commercial and professional. The Corporate segment includes equity in earnings of affiliates. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.