Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $692.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $718.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,001,507. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

