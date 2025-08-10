Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $191,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.07 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.