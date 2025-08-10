Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.9%

American Express stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.69.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

