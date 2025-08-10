Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $5,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.